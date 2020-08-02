Nelson (1-0) pitched three scoreless and hitless innings to earn the win against Boston on Saturday, issuing two walks while striking out four.

Nelson was summoned to start the fifth inning and exited after the seventh without allowing a hit. His control was shaky -- only 23 of his 41 pitches were strikes, and he yielded two free passes -- but he avoided any damage by inducing eight swinging strikes and holding the Red Sox without a hit. The right-hander struck out 114 batters in 89.2 innings in the minors last season, so he could have a bright future, especially if he is able to reduce his walk rate.