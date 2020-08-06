The Yankees optioned Nelson to their alternate training site Thursday.
With the Yankees having to reduce their active roster from 30 to 28 men ahead of Thursday's series finale with the Phillies, Nelson found himself as the odd man out in manager Aaron Boone's nine-man bullpen. Nelson's demotion was likely solidified after he was hit hard in long relief Wednesday in the Yankees' 11-7 loss in the first game of a doubleheader. He recorded five outs and surrendered seven runs (six earned0 on seven hits and a wakl.