Nelson (0-1) was tagged with the loss Opening Day against Toronto, allowing one unearned run on one hit while striking out three.

Nelson looked good in the appearance, throwing 11 of 15 pitches for strikes and getting all three of his outs via strikeout. However, he allowed a leadoff 10th-inning double to Randal Grichuk, permitting Jonathan Davis -- who was on second base due to the MLB extra-innings rule -- to come around to score. Despite the disappointing outcome, Nelson's ability to recover and strike out the subsequent three batters bodes well for his outlook following a strong spring.