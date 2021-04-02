Nelson (0-1) was tagged with the loss Opening Day against Toronto, allowing one unearned run on one hit while striking out three.

Nelson looked good in the appearance, throwing 11 of 15 pitches for strikes. However, he allowed a leadoff 10th-inning double to Randal Grichuk, permitting Jonathan Davis -- who was on second base due to MLB's extra-innings rule -- to come around to score. Despite the disappointing outcome, Nelson's ability to recover and subsequently strike out the side bodes well for his effectiveness this season following a strong spring.