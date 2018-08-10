Yankees' Nick Nelson: Whiffs 11 in High-A start
Nelson struck out 11 hitters over six innings for High-A Tampa in its 5-3 win over Bradenton on Thursday. He gave up two runs on four hits and no walks in the 100-pitch outing.
Nelson, a fourth-round pick in the 2016 first-year player draft, has bounced between three levels this season, with the majority of his outings coming in the Florida State League. The 22-year-old has racked up the whiffs across all three stops, with the right-hander registering his second double-digit strikeout outing of the season Thursday. Though he did well to control his offerings in this outing, the right-hander owns a poor 4.4 BB/9 across 105.1 innings, which is likely the main reason he hasn't earned a permanent promotion to Double-A Trenton just yet.
