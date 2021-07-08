Nelson allowed one run on three walks while striking out one over two-thirds of an inning against Seattle on Wednesday. He did not factor in the decision.

When Domingo German was scratched from his scheduled start due to an emergency root canal, Nelson was selected to open the game for the Yankees. His outing did not go well, as the right-hander threw only 18 of 32 pitches for strikes and put three men on base via walk. He also hit one batter and threw a wild pitch that allowed a run to cross the plate. The rough outing continued what has been a difficult season for Nelson, who has issued 12 walks over 12.2 frames while posting a 9.95 ERA and 2.05 WHIP. His 14.9 K/9 is impressive but doesn't make up for the shakiness of his other numbers.