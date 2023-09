The Yankees recalled Ramirez from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday.

Ramirez has pitched to a 2.67 ERA and 1.28 WHIP across 33.2 innings in the majors this season, and he'll now return to the Yankees' bullpen as Albert Abreu (hamstring) hits the injured list. Ramirez will likely serve in middle relief while with New York.