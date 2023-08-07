The Yankees recalled Ramirez from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Monday.

Ramirez had been optioned to Triple-A on Friday, but he'll be eligible to rejoin the Yankees just three days later after left-hander Carlos Rodon (hamstring) was placed on the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move. Since Rodon lasted just 2.2 innings into his start Sunday against the Astros before departing with the injury, Ramirez will be called upon to provide a fresh arm to a taxed bullpen. Ramirez has compiled a 2.48 ERA and 1.26 WHIP over 32.2 innings in the New York bullpen this season.