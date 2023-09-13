Ramirez struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Tuesday to record his first career save in the second game of a doubleheader against the Red Sox.

Clay Holmes, Tommy Kahnle and Wandy Peralta had all worked the matinee, so manager Aaron Boone had to get a bit creative in the nightcap with his bullpen. Ramirez was up to the task in the ninth, needing only 13 pitches (eight strikes) to breeze through Boston's 2-3-4 hitters. The 34-year-old lefty has bounced between the majors and Triple-A in the second half but been effective when called upon, posting a 1.84 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 11:2 K:BB through 14.2 big-league innings since the All-Star break.