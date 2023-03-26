Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Sunday that Ramirez was reassigned to minor-league camp, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Ramirez, who had been attending camp as a non-roster invitee, made a spirited bid for a spot in the Yankees' Opening Day bullpen after holding opposing hitters to a .188 average while pitching to a 4.15 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 11:3 K:BB in 8.2 innings during Grapefruit League play. He'll be in line for an assignment to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre when the minor-league season opens next weekend.