Ramirez signed a minor-league contract Tuesday with the Yankees that includes an invitation to major-league spring training.
Ramirez spent the 2022 season with the Triple-A affiliate of the Mariners and worked to a 2.93 ERA and 53:13 K:BB ratio in 55.1 innings. The former first baseman will function as organizational relief depth for New York heading into the 2023 campaign.
