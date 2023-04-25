Ramirez had his contract selected by the Yankees on Tuesday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Ramirez hasn't appeared in a major-league game since 2021, but the 33-year-old southpaw was showing a 1.74 ERA through 10.1 innings this season at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He can give the Yankees a fresh left-handed bullpen arm.
More News
-
Yankees' Nick Ramirez: Headed to minors camp•
-
Yankees' Nick Ramirez: Inks minor-league contract•
-
Mariners' Nick Ramirez: Links up with M's on minors deal•
-
Padres' Nick Ramirez: Designated for assignment•
-
Padres' Nick Ramirez: Activated, optioned•
-
Padres' Nick Ramirez: Slated to begin rehab assignment•