Ramirez had his contract selected by the Yankees on Tuesday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Ramirez hasn't appeared in a major-league game since 2021, but the 33-year-old southpaw was showing a 1.74 ERA through 10.1 innings this season at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He can give the Yankees a fresh left-handed bullpen arm.