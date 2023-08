The Yankees optioned Ramirez to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after Friday's game.

A roster spot had to be freed up with Nestor Cortes (shoulder) returning Saturday. Ramirez has been highly effective with a 2.48 ERA so far this season, but he's going to be unavailable for a few days after covering 2.1 innings in Friday's loss to Houston, and the Yankees need all hands on deck over the remainder of the weekend. Expect Ramirez to be back with the club before too long.