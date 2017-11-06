Rumbelow was added to the 40-man roster Monday, Brendan Kuty of NJ.com reports.

Rumbelow split the 2017 season between Double-A Trenton and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He threw 29 innings across 17 games with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Over said games he posted a shining 0.62 ERA and 0.83 WHIP. After missing almost the entire 2016 campaign due to Tommy John surgery, Rumbelow will aim to build upon his recent performance during the upcoming season and reappear in the majors for the first time since 2015.