Solak was promoted to Double-A Trenton on Tuesday, Josh Norris of Baseball America reports.
Solak had been torching Florida State League competition with High-A Tampa, batting .301/.397/.460 with 10 home runs and 13 stolen bases while submitting a strong 0.70 BB/K rate. The second baseman was always expected to thrive right away in the lower rungs of the minors after an excellent college career at Louisville, but the advanced pitching of the Eastern League could provide a stiffer test.
