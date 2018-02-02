Yankees' Nick Solak: Earns spring training invite
Solak has been invited to the Yankees' spring training camp as a non-roster invitee.
Solak is unlikely to compete for a major-league job, as he's played just 30 games above High-A. The 2016 second-round pick hit .286/.344/.429 in those 30 games for Double-A Trenton last year. Another strong season could leave him in line for a major-league call-up at some point in 2019, though he's likely to be blocked by the highly-rated Gleyber Torres at second base.
