Tropeano was designated for assignment by the Yankees on Saturday.
Tropeano was added to the active roster Thursday but didn't make any appearances during his stint in the majors. The right-hander's ERA has crept up over his past two MLB seasons as he carries a 5.52 ERA over 89.2 innings during that time. Right-hander Albert Abreu will serve as the 29th man out of the bullpen for Saturday's doubleheader against the Rays.
More News
-
Yankees' Nick Tropeano: Joins Yankees' active roster•
-
Yankees' Nick Tropeano: Sent to alternate training site•
-
Yankees' Nick Tropeano: Taking part in Yankees' summer camp•
-
Yankees' Nick Tropeano: Inks minors deal with Yankees•
-
Nick Tropeano: Becomes free agent•
-
Angels' Nick Tropeano: Sent to minors following spot start•