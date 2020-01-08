Play

Tropeano signed a minor-league contract with the Yankees on Wednesday as a non-roster invitee, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

Tropeano struggled with the Angels last season as he put together a 9.88 ERA with a 10:6 K:BB over 13.2 innings in the majors. He didn't fare much better with Triple-A Salt Lake, recording a 5.87 ERA with a 1.53 WHIP over 79.2 innings. He'll hope to turn things around in the Yankees' organization, but he'll have to demonstrate more control if he hopes to return to the majors in 2020.

