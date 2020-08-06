Tropeano was signed by the Yankees to a major-league contract and is now on the active roster.

He had been in camp on a minor-league deal, but with Tommy Kahnle needing Tommy John surgery, the Yankees wanted to add a veteran pitcher. Tropeano has a 4.38 ERA in 207.2 innings as a starter and a 7.45 ERA in 9.2 innings as a reliever. He will likely be used in low-leverage spots.