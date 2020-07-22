Tropeano was reassigned to the Yankees' alternate training camp Tuesday.
The Yankees signed Tropeano to a minor-league deal in January and brought him along to summer camp, but he was never given much of a shot to make the major-league bullpen. The veteran right-hander pitched primarily at the Triple-A level last season.
