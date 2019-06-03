Yankees' Nolan Martinez: Dominant start in Low-A
Martinez gave up two hits over seven scoreless innings, striking out four and walking two in his start for Low-A Charleston on Monday.
The 21-year-old right-hander is off to a strong start for the RiverDogs, as he's now given up just two earned runs with a 14:2 K:BB through his first 15.2 innings. It's a small sample size, but Martinez has been impressive in the lower levels of the Yankees' minor-league system, as he's sporting a 2.66 ERA and a 1.01 WHIP over 98 career innings. It was also encouraging to see him work deep into a game, as this was the longest outing of his career to this point. He's never thrown more than 61.2 innings in a season, so showing he can maintain his strong numbers over a sustained period will be the next step in his development as he looks to make a case for a promotion.
