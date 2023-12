Mosqueda signed a minor-league contract with the Yankees on Monday, Andrew Parker of Beyond the Monster reports.

Mosqueda spent the 2023 campaign with Boston's Triple-A affiliate, the Worcester Red Sox, accruing a 5.31 ERA and 1.51 WHIP with a 74:39 K:BB across 61 innings, primarily as a reliever. He figures to provide New York with bullpen depth and could be a candidate to make his big-league debut in 2024.