Perez signed a minor-league contract with the Yankees on Saturday, Marc Carig of The Athletic New York reports.

Perez will report to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and serve as organizational pitching depth for the Yankees. The veteran reliever was cut by the Reds last week after struggling mightily in spring training. Even if Perez pitches his way to the major-league bullpen, he would be limited to low-leverage situations in the Yankees' loaded bullpen.