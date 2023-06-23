Peraza hasn't played since June 18 due to an apparent injury, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Peraza spent a little over two weeks with the Yankees before being placed on the IL with an ankle injury in early May. He was reinstated May 19 and immediately optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, where he has remained since. However, Peraza is now dealing with an apparent injury, though the organization hasn't disclosed the nature of the issue. According to Conor Foley of The Scranton Times-Tribune, Peraza has undergone some tests, and the team is hoping that he's dealing with nothing more than soreness.