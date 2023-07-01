Peraza returned to the lineup for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday after sitting out 11 days due to an abdominal injury.

Peraza was held out of action while recovering from what was deemed a minor abdominal issue, but he played in each of the RailRaiders' first two games following his return. The shortstop went 0-for-9 with four strikeouts in the pair of contests, so he may have built up a little rust while sitting out. Peraza batted .188 during a 12-game stint with the big-league Yankees early this season, though he may be in line for another call-up before long given his strong .275/.345/.529 slash line, which he's complemented with 11 homers, 24 RBI, 25 runs and 11 stolen bases, over 171 plate appearances at the Triple-A level.