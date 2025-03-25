Peraza appears to have been surpassed by Pablo Reyes on the Yankees' depth chart and is on the outside looking in for an Opening Day roster spot, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Early in spring, Peraza was viewed as a candidate to start at third base with DJ LeMahieu (calf) set to miss the beginning of the campaign. However, Oswaldo Cabrera has likely locked up that role with a solid exhibition slate while Peraza has slashed just .167/.273/.188. Even more detrimental for Peraza's outlook is that Reyes has had an outstanding spring with a .326/.434/.488 slash line and is also capable of playing more positions on the field. Peraza is out of minor-league options, so if he doesn't make the Yankees' Opening Day roster, the team would need to designate him for assignment.