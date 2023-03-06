Peraza is currently out of the lineup with a minor foot injury, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Peraza is currently battling for the starting shortstop gig with the Yankees, and fortunately the injury is not considered significant. In fact, Kirschner reports that Peraza is expected back in the lineup on Thursday for Grapefruit League action against the Red Sox. With the ability to steal bases and sneaky power, Peraza has a real chance for fantasy success if he can secure enough playing time.