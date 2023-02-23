Peraza is the favorite to enter the year as the Yankees' starting shortstop, MLB Pipeline reports.

This has been the general assumption, as Peraza brings the strong glove to rival Isiah Kiner-Falefa but with more offensive potential and has been a step ahead of Anthony Volpe on the climb through the minors. Peraza hit .311/.378/.555 with 14 home runs and a 21.4 percent strikeout rate over his final 53 games at Triple-A and got on base at a .404 clip a brief cup of coffee in the majors. However, what makes him particularly intriguing in fantasy is the fact he went 35-for-40 on stolen-base attempts and has a 90th percentile sprint speed.