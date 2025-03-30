Peraza went 1-for-1 with a two-run home run Saturday in a 20-9 win against the Brewers.

Peraza didn't start the contest, but he was given a chance to pinch hit with New York up 18-6 in the seventh inning. The 24-year-old took advantage of the opportunity, drilling a two-run blast to left field. The long ball was the Yankees' ninth of the game, establishing a franchise record.