Peraza went 1-for-1 with a two-run home run Saturday in a 20-9 win against the Brewers.
Peraza didn't start the contest, but he was given a chance to pinch hit with New York up 18-6 in the seventh inning. The 24-year-old took advantage of the opportunity, drilling a two-run blast to left field. The long ball was the Yankees' ninth of the game, establishing a franchise record.
More News
-
Yankees' Oswald Peraza: Could be nearing end in New York•
-
Yankees' Oswald Peraza: In mix for possible 3B opening•
-
Yankees' Oswald Peraza: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Yankees' Oswald Peraza: Starting against lefty again•
-
Yankees' Oswald Peraza: Homers in season debut•
-
Yankees' Oswald Peraza: Summoned to majors•