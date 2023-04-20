Peraza is starting at second base and batting sixth for the Yankees in Thursday's game versus the Angels, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.
Peraza has started against two lefties and been on the bench versus a righty in the three days since his recall. With Josh Donaldson (hamstring) having a setback, Peraza could stick around a while. Gleyber Torres will be in the designated hitter spot Thursday.
