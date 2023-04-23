Peraza will start at third base and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.

Since being recalled up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre last weekend, Peraza has essentially settled into the near-everyday role in the Yankees infield that Josh Donaldson (hamstring) had been filling prior to landing on the 10-day injured list. Peraza has started at either second or third base in five of the past six games and is getting on base at a .438 clip while scoring three runs and adding a stolen base since receiving the call to the majors.