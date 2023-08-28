Peraza is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Tigers.

For the first time since being called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre last Tuesday, Peraza will take a seat. He had started at either third base or shortstop in each of the past six games, going 2-for-20 with one walk against eight strikeouts. Oswaldo Cabrera will get the starting nod at the hot corner in Peraza's stead Monday, but both players could see ample opportunities on the left side of the infield down the stretch while the non-contending Yankees shift their focus to evaluating some of their younger players.