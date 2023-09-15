Peraza went 4-for-9 with a double, a home run, two total runs and two total RBI across both games of a doubleheader against the Red Sox on Thursday.

Peraza notched two of New York's six hits in Game 1, though neither helped the team avoid a shutout. The infielder made more noise in the nightcap, scoring following a second-inning double and adding a two-run homer in the ninth that gave the Yankees some much-needed cushion. Peraza is in the midst of a modest seven-game hitting streak, during which he is slashing .379/.379/.586 with four extra-base hits, three runs and four RBI.