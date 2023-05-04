Peraza left Wednesday's game against the Guardians due to an apparent lower leg injury, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Peraza came in the game as a pinch runner and awkwardly stumbled while attempting to steal second base. Additional updates should come after the game, but early signs are not reassuring for the 22-year-old infielder.
