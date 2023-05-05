Peraza (ankle) is absent from the Yankees' lineup Friday, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.
Peraza rolled his right ankle while running the bases in Wednesday's game versus the Guardians. He was seen testing it out pregame, per Greg Joyce of the New York Post, but it's not clear whether he will be available off the bench.
