Peraza (ankle) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list by the Yankees on Friday and optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Peraza will continue to get playing time in Triple-A, but it will no longer be on a rehab assignment. The infielder has a good chance of helping New York at some point this summer, and he'll get more regular playing time while in the International League than he would while a member of the Yankees.