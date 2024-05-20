Peraza (shoulder) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.

Peraza has been on the injured list since suffering a shoulder injury in February, but he began a rehab assignment May 7. Most recently, he went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in his only contest with Triple-A, where he will now remain for the time being. The organization will likely allow the 23-year-old to find his footing with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before ultimately elevating him to the major-league roster down the road.