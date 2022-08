Peraza (hand) has gone 8-for-26 with two home runs and three stolen bases in six games for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre since returning to the lineup Aug. 10.

Peraza exited an Aug. 7 game early after he was hit in the right hand by a pitch, but he avoided any major damage and was back in action just three days later. The 22-year-old middle infielder is slashing .258/.325/.450 with 17 home runs and 29 stolen bases over his 385 plate appearances for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season.