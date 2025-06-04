Peraza is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Guardians.

After drawing seven starts in the Yankees' previous eight games, Peraza has now been left out of the lineup for both of the first two contests of the series versus the Guardians. Peraza's move to the bench was fully expected, as Jazz Chisholm (oblique) returned from the injured list Wednesday and should serve as the team's primary third baseman moving forward. Playing time could eventually open up for Peraza at second base, however, if DJ LeMahieu (.642 OPS in 54 plate appearances) continues to provide a limited impact at the dish.