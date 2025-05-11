Peraza went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Saturday's loss to the Athletics.

Peraza started at third base and belted a two-run shot to left field in the sixth inning to give the Yankees a short-lived lead. He moved over to second base in the sixth frame and was then pinch hit for in the eighth despite the earlier long ball. Peraza hasn't been able to do much in his limited playing time this season, slashing .205/.271/.386 with two homers and seven RBI over 48 plate appearances. Saturday marked his lone start in the Yankees' past four games.