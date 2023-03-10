Cabrera made his professional debut in center field in the Yankees' Grapefruit League game against St. Louis on Wednesday, Pete Caldera of NJ.com reports.

Cabrera played mostly at second base and shortstop in the minors, but he was used more versatilely after being called up to the Yankees last season, logging time at all four infield positions and both corner-outfield spots. In his pro debut in center during Wednesday's exhibition, he made a diving catch and didn't show any signs of struggle, perhaps giving the team some confidence in his ability to play there. It's unclear if the Yankees are considering putting Cabrera in center field at any time during the regular season, but there may be a need for more depth there after Harrison Bader was sent for tests Thursday due to discomfort in his left oblique.