Cabrera went 0-for-4 in Wednesday's victory over the Rays.
Cabrera's MLB debut may have been unproductive, but his recent endeavors in Triple-A certainly haven't as the 23-year-old boasts a .375 batting average and a 1.133 OPS in 56 at-bats during his last 15 minor league games, including a game on August 14 in which he recorded two triples and a home run. In addition, the second baseman recorded one hit or more in 18 of his last 19 games with a total of 28 hits during that span prior to being called up to MLB.
