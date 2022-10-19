Cabrera is out of the lineup Wednesday for Game 1 of the Yankees' American League Championship Series matchup with the Astros, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports.

Cabrera will take a seat for the first time in the postseason after he started either at shortstop or in left field during the Yankees' five-game series victory over the Guardians in the past week. He went 2-for-19 in those contests and could be in danger of losing out on playing time in the ALDS if manager Aaron Boone elects to have Giancarlo Stanton play regularly in left field.