Cabrera went 4-for-5 with a double and three RBI in Friday's 7-1 win against the Astros.

After going 2-for-4 with a home run on Opening Day, Cabrera knocked four more hits and drove in three more runs Friday. He's gone 6-for-9 with two extra-base hits and four RBI through two contests while starting at third base in place of the injured DJ LeMahieu (foot). The Yankees acquired Jon Berti on Thursday, and Berti is expected to make his first start of the campaign Saturday (per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com), but Cabrera's hot start could help him stay in the lineup more often than not, at least for as long as LeMahieu remains on the shelf.