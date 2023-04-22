Cabrera went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's 6-1 loss to the Blue Jays.
Cabrera's first home run of the season was the only offense New York could muster against Toronto. Through 17 games (63 plate appearances), he is slashing .233/.254/.317 and has struck out 18 times.
