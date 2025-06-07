Yankees' Oswaldo Cabrera: Not entirely ruled out for 2025
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Thursday that there is a "small possibility" that Cabrera (ankle) could return to action this season, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
A few days after Cabrera was diagnosed with a fractured ankle in mid-May, Boone said it's "probably unlikely" that the utility man will play again this season. That sentiment hasn't changed, though Boone reiterated the same point with more positive wording Thursday. Cabrera underwent surgery on the ankle to repair both a fracture and ligament damage, and he's still wearing a protective boot while getting around on a scooter, so there remains a long road ahead before he's ready to play again.
