Cabrera is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Twins.
Cabrera started the past five contests and will receive a day off after he went 2-for-19 with two RBI, a run and six strikeouts during that stretch. Aaron Hicks, Estevan Florial and Aaron Judge will start from left to right in the outfield Thursday.
