Yankees' Oswaldo Cabrera: Remains long shot to return in 2025
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cabrera (ankle) said Monday that there's a "small window" for him to return this season, but it remains an unlikely proposition, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.
Cabrera underwent surgery in mid-May to repair a fracture and ligament damage in his left ankle. He has been walking around lately without the aid of a scooter or boot, but he cannot jog yet or perform baseball activities. Even if the Yankees manage to make a postseason run, it's likely Cabrera will be held out until next season.
