Cabrera is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Guardians.
Cabrera closed the Yankees' weekend series in Baltimore by going 0-for-8 with four strikeouts in the final two contests, so he'll get a day off to clear his head while the team opens a series in Cleveland. Franchy Cordero checks in for Cabrera in left field.
