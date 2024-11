The Yankees signed Reyes to a minor-league contract Monday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

The 31-year-old utility player hit .287/.339/.377 as a part-timer in Boston in 2023 but slashed only .183/.234/.217 between the Red Sox and Mets in 2024. Reyes has started a game at every position on the diamond other than catcher and pitcher, so he will bring plenty of versatility to the table as a depth piece for the Yankees.